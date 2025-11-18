Brett Favre talks 'sad' reality of the world after Jets player wounded in shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brett Favre briefly commented on the shooting involving New York Jets player Kris Boyd during the latest episode of his podcast.

Boyd was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan.

Police said he was shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital. Officials said he was in critical, but stable position, and he remained hospitalized.

Favre, who played for the Jets for one season, shared his thoughts about being out late as a famous football player.

"It might be a little bit safer in Green Bay, and you may not be out at 2 o’clock in Green Bay," he said on "4th and Favre." "New York — being out at 2 o’clock is not a big deal. It’s a big city. Lots to do. Lots of places to eat. Lots of places to hang out.

"I don’t know this young man. Sounds like he was enjoying himself at a restaurant. Regardless if it was 2 or 8 o’clock, it’s sad we have to talk about this more and more these days. But prayers for him and his family."

Police released photos of a suspect they said shot Boyd.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

Officials didn’t identify the man.