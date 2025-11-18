Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Jets

Brett Favre talks 'sad' reality of the world after Jets player wounded in shooting

Kris Boyd was listed in critical, but stable condition

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC; manhunt underway Video

Jets player Kris Boyd shot in NYC; manhunt underway

Retired NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the search for the suspect who shot Jets cornerback Kris Boyd and Zohran Mamdani’s meeting with the NYPD commissioner over crime policy.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brett Favre briefly commented on the shooting involving New York Jets player Kris Boyd during the latest episode of his podcast.

Boyd was shot and wounded early Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan

Police said he was shot in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital. Officials said he was in critical, but stable position, and he remained hospitalized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett Favre takes on the 49ers

New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre reacts after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park in San Francisco Dec. 7, 2008. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Favre, who played for the Jets for one season, shared his thoughts about being out late as a famous football player.

"It might be a little bit safer in Green Bay, and you may not be out at 2 o’clock in Green Bay," he said on "4th and Favre." "New York — being out at 2 o’clock is not a big deal. It’s a big city. Lots to do. Lots of places to eat. Lots of places to hang out.

COWBOYS LINEMAN DRAWS UNNECESSARY ROUGHNESS PENALTY AFTER DRAMATIC FLOP

Kris Boyd with the Jets

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center June 10, 2025. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

"I don’t know this young man. Sounds like he was enjoying himself at a restaurant. Regardless if it was 2 or 8 o’clock, it’s sad we have to talk about this more and more these days. But prayers for him and his family."

Police released photos of a suspect they said shot Boyd.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

Kris Boyd at training camp in July 2025

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd at training camp July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials didn’t identify the man.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue