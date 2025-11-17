NYPD releases photos of suspect in shooting of Jets player Kris Boyd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD released two photos of a suspect wanted in an investigation into a shooting that left a New York Jets player Kris Boyd wounded on Sunday morning in Midtown Manhattan.

The photos showed a Black man in a Black beanie. The suspect was not identified. The man was "wanted for an assault," according to police.

"On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 2:06 A.M., in front of 156 West 38 Street, in the confines of the Midtown South Precinct, an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking a 29-year-old male victim in the abdomen," police said in a post on Facebook. "The unidentified individual fled the location on foot traveling eastbound on West 38 Street to parts unknown.

"The sought individual is described as male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag."

Boyd, 29, was later identified as the victim in the shooting.

A friend of the NFL veteran cornerback and special teams player said that Boyd was making progress in his recovery.

"He’s all good right now. He’s in good condition. He’s doing real good," Eric Quander told the New York Post on Sunday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on the shooting as well.

"I am praying for New York Jets player Kris Boyd and his loved ones," Adams wrote in post on X. "Although we’ve gotten shootings to historic lows in our city, we must continue to work to end gun violence. Too many young lives have been tragically altered and cut short by this epidemic."

The Jets said they were aware of the situation.

"We are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

Boyd’s teammates, Harrison Phillips and Jermaine Johnson, asked fans for prayers for Boyd on social media.

"Everybody please send prayers to my brother and teammate Kris Boyd and his family!!! Lord please hold your healing hand over Kris and guide him back to health and safety," linebacker Johnson wrote in a post.

"Lord, place your mighty hand on him as he fights lord God. Guide every doctor, nurse, and surgeon who touches him lord," Phillips added. "Give his family strength! Kris is a fighter and we’re all here for him."

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition. Boyd was later identified as the victim.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and the Associated Press contributed to this report.