Cowboys lineman draws unnecessary roughness penalty after dramatic flop

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Guyton showed off his acting skills during the team’s 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

With about two minutes left in the second quarter, Guyton and Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce engaged in some extracircular activity. Guyton shoved Koonce, and the Raiders defensive end responded with a blow to Guyton’s helmet.

Guyton turned around after he got hit and then acted as if he took a punch from Mike Tyson in his prime, as he dramatically threw his hands up and fell on his back. The performance worked, as the referees flagged Koonce for unnecessary roughness.

However, the Cowboys declined the penalty on Koonce and instead accepted a defensive pass interference penalty that moved them further down the field.

Guyton, 24, is in his second season with the Cowboys after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

The Cowboys’ win on Monday was an emotional one, as it was the first game the team played since linebacker Marshawn Kneeland died by suicide. Kneeland was honored before the game with a moment of silence, and the Cowboys wore T-shirts honoring the 24-year-old.

Dak Prescott played well in the win, as he completed 25 of 33 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver George Pickens had nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown, while CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys improved to 4-5-1 with the win and will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) in their next game on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

