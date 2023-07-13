Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles

Haney is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, according to police. 

The 24-year-old boxing champion was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle in Los Angeles. Haney was later released on bond. According to court records, a municipal court date has been scheduled for Aug. 3.

Haney was in the backseat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney told ESPN. Bill is Devin's father and also works as the boxer's trainer and manager.

Devin Haney during a boxing match

Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge, July 13, in Los Angeles, according to police. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Bill Haney called the charge "a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court. It’s unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I’m confident things are going to be worked out."

TYSON FURY AND FRANCIS NGANNOU TO FIGHT IN OCTOBER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Haney recently agreed to his next fight, albeit in an unofficial capacity, as two-time champion Teofimo Lopez announced he was coming out of retirement for a bout with Haney.

Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko at their weigh-in on Friday

Devin Haney, left, and Vasilly Lomachenko face off prior to their 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout at TopRank on ESPN - Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In June, the 25-year-old Lopez said he was entering retirement. During his announcement that he was returning to boxing, Lopez questioned some of Haney's past victories and said he was "tired of helping [him] be something that he is not."

Haney then responded to a separate tweet by writing, "Let's do it."

Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko at the weigh-in

Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko face off prior to their 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout at TopRank on ESPN - Haney v Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haney is coming off arguably the most significant victory of his career, a decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.

The win allowed Haney to retain his titles and improve his record to 30-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

