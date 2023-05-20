Undisputed lightweight champ shoves opponent at weigh-in: 'Gonna impose my will on him'

The undisputed lightweight champion appeared to lose his composure at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in before his championship defense.

Devin Haney shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko in the chest at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in as the two prepare to enter the ring on Saturday night.

Haney will likely be fined for the shove and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will reportedly file a complaint for a disciplinary hearing with its attorney’s office, per ESPN.

Lomachenko said Haney doesn’t have the power to beat him after being pushed.

"Now he’s mine. He don’t have the power," Lomachenko said after the shove.

"Because he’s scared. He’s scared," Lomachenko said when asked why Haney shoved him.

The crowd at the weigh-in booed Haney after he walked off the stage following the shove.

"The time has finally come. It’s been a long time coming," Haney said. "It’s been four years. I’ve always dreamed of facing off with him, and the emotions set in now that it’s finally time."

"That was just the start," Haney said when asked what message he was trying to send with the shove. "You see how easy I pushed him? He's a smaller man, and I'm gonna impose my will on him."

Haney won the undisputed lightweight championship in June and retained the belt in a rematch with George Kambosos Jr. in October.

Lomachenko, 35, has never been an undisputed champion.

"This is my goal, this is my dream [to be undisputed]," Lomachenko told the New York Post. "And now, it’s very, very close to me. We followed this dream, to this goal, for a very long time."