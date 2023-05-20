Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Undisputed lightweight champ shoves opponent at weigh-in: 'Gonna impose my will on him'

Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko get into the ring Saturday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The undisputed lightweight champion appeared to lose his composure at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in before his championship defense. 

Devin Haney shoved Vasiliy Lomachenko in the chest at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in as the two prepare to enter the ring on Saturday night. 

Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko at the weigh-in

Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko face off prior to their 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout at TopRank on ESPN - Haney v. Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haney will likely be fined for the shove and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will reportedly file a complaint for a disciplinary hearing with its attorney’s office, per ESPN.

Lomachenko said Haney doesn’t have the power to beat him after being pushed.

"Now he’s mine. He don’t have the power," Lomachenko said after the shove. 

"Because he’s scared. He’s scared," Lomachenko said when asked why Haney shoved him. 

The crowd at the weigh-in booed Haney after he walked off the stage following the shove.

Devin Haney pushes Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney (L) pushes Vasiliy Lomachenko (R) during the weigh in prior to their May 20th Undisputed lightweight championship fight at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

"The time has finally come. It’s been a long time coming," Haney said. "It’s been four years. I’ve always dreamed of facing off with him, and the emotions set in now that it’s finally time."

"That was just the start," Haney said when asked what message he was trying to send with the shove. "You see how easy I pushed him? He's a smaller man, and I'm gonna impose my will on him."

Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko at their weigh-in on Friday

(L-R) Devin Haney and Vasilly Lomachenko face off prior to their 12-round main-event Undisputed Lightweight championship bout at TopRank on ESPN - Haney v. Loma at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haney won the undisputed lightweight championship in June and retained the belt in a rematch with George Kambosos Jr. in October. 

Lomachenko, 35, has never been an undisputed champion. 

"This is my goal, this is my dream [to be undisputed]," Lomachenko told the New York Post. "And now, it’s very, very close to me. We followed this dream, to this goal, for a very long time." 

