Boxing champ Ebanie Bridges fires back at OnlyFans criticism: 'People are small-minded'

Ebanie Bridges, an Australian boxing star who held the IBF female bantamweight championship, fired back at criticism of her decision to put out exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Bridges wrote on social media that fans only really come after her for the decision to put different kinds of content on the subscription site. However, she noted she makes more money that way and does not have to rely on a promoter to get paid.

"People complain I do onlyfans - even tho SO MANY BOXERS (female and male) ALSO DO ONLYFANS," she wrote on X. "but they don’t complain and discredit those boxers.. just me… sorry I make more money on onlyfans than i do putting my life on hold training praying for a promoter to give me a fight all year…. Thankfully I have onlyfans cos if I didn’t I’d be a broke a-- b----. Boxing don’t pay, esp when you don’t get fights… people expect me to just twiddle my thumbs and be broke waiting on fights with no income.

"Im so blesssed I have people that enjoy supporting me and seeing my personal life, exclusively, cos the reality is I don’t show nothing about my life or personal life on socials. Good luck any of my followers on my socials having any idea of what I actually do in my days who I’m with, when I’m training and what’s going on. My onlyfans is where you really get to know me and see what I’m up to… that’s why it’s exclusive… I dnt want to give the world access to my private life. And I also don’t wanna be a broke a-- b---- cos people are small-minded and judge me but no one else for OF.

"People that judge me and only me, discriminate against me asif im the only boxer doing onlyfans and it’s such taboo are so f---in close minded. Hating jealous c---s is all I can believe."

Bridges, who is 9-2 in the ring, is far from the only fighter making an income through OnlyFans or another subscription service.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant said in June that her OnlyFans career has become the real moneymaker.

"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby. It’s my part-time job," she told TMZ for its "Famous & Naked" special. "I have to realize that OnlyFans is what's providing everything for me.

"There's a lot of things I would do to provide and support for my family," she added. "I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."