Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Conor McGregor blasts Jake Paul, Mike Perry after boxing spectacle

Paul topped Perry via TKO

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conor McGregor fired shots at Jake Paul and Mike Perry after the two fighters competed in a boxing match on Saturday night, resulting in a win for "The Problem Child."

Paul won via technical knockout over Perry in the sixth round of their eight-round bout. It was Paul’s 10th professional boxing victory, and he set his sights on Mike Tyson afterward. 

Perry, an MMA fighter who competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), will likely go back to the promotion to continue his dominance there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conor McGregor at a BKFC event

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor smiles during the presentation of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in Marbella, Spain, on July 18, 2024. (JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

McGregor, who has had a war of words with Paul in recent weeks, published two posts on X – one for each Paul and Perry.

"Jake Paul is the biggest p---bag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh---ing himself in there," he wrote. "Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. Bitch a---s. You could never. And then calling out 60year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b---h p--s. Most valuable p---bag."

MIKE TYSON OPENS UP ABOUT REASON BEHIND JAKE PAUL FIGHT: ‘I’M A GLORY JUNKIE’

Jake Paul punches Mike Perry

Jake Paul punches Mike Perry during their cruiserweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

He then wrote: "Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired."

Perry responded, saying McGregor couldn’t fire him.

"He doesn’t f---ing have a promotion," Perry said, via MMA Fighting. "Me and him are both owners of BKFC, so he can’t fire me. We can fight in bare-knuckle. Look at me, I lost to Jake Paul. Why don’t you go fight Jake Paul in boxing with the gloves on?

"I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. (Floyd) Mayweather."

Jake Paul's shot

Jake Paul lands a body blow on Mike Perry during their cruiserweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For what it’s worth, McGregor hasn’t fought since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2022. He was set to square off against Michael Chandler, but the fight was called off at the last minute.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.