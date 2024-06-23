Expand / Collapse search
UFC

Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant's OnlyFans career has become money maker, fighting 'just a hobby'

VanZant will debut for Power Slap later this week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former UFC star Paige VanZant appeared to put fighting on the backburner, turning her attention to her lucrative modeling career.

The Oregon native fought in UFC from 2013 to 2020 and is currently in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She also had a brief stint with All Elite Wrestling.

Paige VanZant in New York

Paige VanZant poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Barclays Center on Jan. 18, 2019, in Brooklyn. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

While she’s made the rounds in the fighting world, it’s her OnlyFans page that’s really seen success.

"Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby. It’s my part-time job," she told TMZ for it’s "Famous & Naked" special. "I have to realize that OnlyFans is what's providing everything for me.

"There's a lot of things I would do to provide and support for my family," she added. "I would kill for my family. This is much less than that."

Paige VanZant in 2018

Paige VanZant on Centre Stage during day three of Web Summit at the Altice Arena on Nov. 8, 2018, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Sam Barnes /Web Summit via Getty Images)

VanZant has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram and another 1.8 million on TikTok. She’s helped leverage her social media following into a successful modeling career too.

While fighting might be second in her life, she’s set to debut on Dana White’s Power Slap later this week.

Paige VanZant at Bellator fight

Paige VanZant watches husband Austin Vanderford during his middleweight world title bout against Gegard Mousasi in Dublin. (David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"I just signed a contract and whether mother-----s like it or not, I am doing Power Slap," she said on her podcast. "I just signed a contract with Power Slap. Because you know what? I’m f---ing Paige VanZant. I was in the UFC, bareknuckle boxing, boxing. Now, I’m doing Power Slap.… I’m going to do literally everything and p--- everybody off."

