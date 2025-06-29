Boston sports radio hosts unload on Aaron Rodgers over final NFL season revelation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston sports radio hosts teed off on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the four-time NFL MVP said the 2025 season was likely going to be his last.

Rodgers made the revelation during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" last week and it drew the ire of WEEI Radio’s Greg Hill, Courtney Cox and Chris Curtis.

On Friday, the group decried Rodgers on "The Greg Hill Show" for attempting to turn his possible final year into a farewell tour.

"It is kind of a d----- move," Hill said. "Training camp hasn’t even started, and you need to declare that this is, this is the last (year). ‘If you want to ask me about it when I come to your city, feel free to ask me about it. Feel free to bother all the other guys also all season long when you ask them about my last season.’"

Cox lamented that the other Steelers players will be "hearing" about Rodgers’ impending retirement all season long when they’re focused on winning games.

"Give me a break with the ‘I just wanted to do this for fun for my final (season) – it’s been 20 years, haha, chuckle, chuckle,'" she added. "No, you did it so that you could tell everybody you’re retiring and have a farewell tour. That’s why you did it. You’re an egomaniac, a narcissist."

Cox admitted she was "being a hypocrite" because she would do the same thing if she was an athlete in Rodgers’ position and would have loved it if it was Tom Brady doing the same thing.

"The fact that it’s Aaron Rodgers – that’s why I hate it."

Curtis piled on, saying, "This guy is loathsome."

"It’s beneath the Steelers to bring this guy in. It’s pathetic. I hate that (head coach Mike Tomlin) is on board with it," he added. "He’s not good anymore."

For his final season, Rodgers said he is going to "empty the tank" for the Steelers.

"I’m going to give the Steelers everything that I got and empty the tank and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens," Rodgers said.

"Obviously, we dream about playing at the highest level in the biggest games, but the fact that I can come back to Pittsburgh, play for Mike (Tomlin), get to know the organization, get to be a part of a special franchise that’s had such incredible success."

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.