Steelers' Aaron Rodgers says he's 'pretty sure' this season will be his final one

Aaron Rodgers’ legendary career will seemingly come to a close following this season.

Rodgers, 41, said he is "pretty sure" that he is going to retire following this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The future Hall of Famer signed a one-year contract with the Steelers at the beginning of June.

"I’m pretty sure this is it, that’s why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had," Rodgers said during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I’ve played 20 frickin' years, it’s been a long run, and I’ve enjoyed it and what better place to finish than one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL with [Steelers head coach] Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and guys in a city that expects you to win."

The four-time NFL MVP said he was driven to return this season because of his love for the game rather than not wanting to retire following a disappointing two-year stint with the New York Jets.

"I think it’s not really ‘can’t go out like this.’ It’s ‘I love the game’ and there’s been a beautiful relationship – it was my first love when I was six years old dreaming about playing quarterback and being in a Super Bowl and winning the Super Bowl," Rodgers said.

The Steelers quarterback said he spoke to Tomlin every week throughout his free agency and that those conversations were "really meaningful" to him. Rodgers also said that he did not "need" to return to the field this season.

"I wanted to be there for minicamp once I decided I was going to be all in. I didn’t need this, I didn’t need it at all. I don’t feel the need to prove anything to anybody or don’t have any chip on my shoulder that I need to hold on to. I don’t want the attention," Rodgers said.

The former Packers star said that once he retires, he will vanish from the public eye.

"When this is all done, it's Keyser Söze, you won’t see me. I won’t be in the public, I don’t want live a public life. That’s why its so strange what’s going on now with my private life, because I don’t want to live a life in the public eye."

For his final season, Rodgers said he is going to "empty the tank" for the Steelers. "I’m going to give the Steelers everything that I got and empty the tank and be super comfortable and satisfied with whatever happens," Rodgers said.

"Obviously, we dream about playing at the highest level in the biggest games, but the fact that I can come back to Pittsburgh, play for Mike (Tomlin), get to know the organization, get to be apart of a special franchise that’s had such incredible success."

With the Jets last season, Rodgers threw for 3,987 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

The Steelers last season went 10-7 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their starting quarterbacks. However, Wilson and Fields departed in free agency.

The Steelers hope Rodgers can help lead the team deep into the playoffs and end his career by bringing a Super Bowl back to Pittsburgh.

