Aaron Rodgers blasts 'sick society' after private marriage revelation sparks media frenzy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers gave the world a shock when he recently revealed that he's been married for a "couple months."

Rodgers has been spotted with a band around his left ring finger, which he confirmed was a wedding ring at his new Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp.

The wedding came and went without any noise from the media, and Pat McAfee joked with the quarterback during his appearance on the show that he would like to be invited to a reception, if it were to occur.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That apparently lit a fuse underneath Rodgers, who then vented about the "sick society" and the paparazzi invading his privacy, which is all his wife wants.

"It's a sick society, isn't it? It's a sick society. I've lived in the public eye for 20 years. I had public relationships. How did that work out? I had people leaking my home information and making up stories that we bought a house together. I had people calling the paparazzi. I had people posting personal life on the internet. Now, I didn't want any of that, didn't like doing that, and now I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it," Rodgers began. "And because I do things in private, because I want my personal life to be private, now I'm weird.

"What happened to common decency about security and a personal life that we now have to dive into your details of where you live and what you're doing, who you're with and what you're doing and who your wife is, if you even have a wife, if you're doing some sort of attention-grabbing thing? Because my wife is a private person, doesn't have social media, hasn't been a public person, doesn't want to be a public person, and that's somehow now a weird thing? …

ICE CUBE'S SON DISHES ON DAD'S RAIDERS DEVOTION, SHARED CONCERN OVER SHEDEUR SANDERS' UNEXPECTED DRAFT SLIDE

"The entitlement to information about my private life is so f---ing ridiculous and embarrassing. Hey, do what you gotta do. Just try and leave me out of a conversation, sports world, for a month. Try to leave me out, my personal life, my professional life. Try not to talk about me. Try to still be relevant for the next six weeks, five weeks, whatever it is. See if you can do that."

Rodgers admitted on the show that he only signed a one-year deal, because this is likely his final season in the NFL. After the 2025 season, Rodgers said we will no longer hear from him.

"When this is all done, I'm out. You won't see me. I know I've chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private," he added.

Rodgers' relationship history has been the subject of widespread coverage and controversy throughout his NFL career.

Rodgers previously dated actresses Olivia Munn and Shaleine Woodley and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Rodgers’ past relationships were recalled in his docuseries "Enigma," which debuted on Netflix last week. He explained that he "hated" the fame that came with his successful football career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye," Rodgers said on the show.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.