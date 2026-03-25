Bodybuilding legend Lee Haney seeks living kidney donor as family goes public with health struggles

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Legendary bodybuilder and eight-time Mr. Olympia champion Lee Haney made a desperate plea for help after his family revealed this week that he is in need of a living kidney donor.

Haney’s son took to social media this week to reveal that the International Sports Hall of Famer’s kidney is failing 26 years after first being told that he would "eventually" need one.

"First time sharing this — my dad needs a kidney donor. Please keep him in your prayers and share if you can," Joshua Haney’s Instagram post read. "He is a blessing to so many others and breathes life into all he does. There is more work to do."

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Haney shared a message of his own to discredit an "appalling" rumor that seemingly began circulating after his son’s post. He did not clarify what the rumors were.

"Greetings to all my family and fans, I am alive and well. It’s appalling to see how fast rumors can spread," his post read. "Yes, I am in need of a living kidney donor as communicated by my two awesome children. Many of you have sent prayers my way and I appreciate them deeply. My approach is to be proactive as I face this current challenge."

Haney said he continues to lean on his faith and that he is "still well and fully functional."

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"My faith in the Lord has always been my super power. Thank you all for being genuinely concerned. I am still well and fully functional," his post continued. "I’m not needed in heaven at the time."

According to Haney’s children, Haney said his "faith, proper nutrition, and exercise" have "delayed" his need for a transplant for many years.

"My wife of 43 years and our 7 grandchildren would be forever grateful," Haney said in the message shared by his son.

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Haney is largely regarded as one of the greatest professional builders of all time. He held the Mr. Olympia title for eight consecutive years, from 1984-91 and was the youngest to win it at age 24.

He scored two perfect scores in 1986, marking a first for the sport, and was later picked by former President Bill Clinton to serve as chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports from 1999-2002.