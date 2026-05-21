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New York Yankees

Alex Rodriguez, girlfriend 'currently taking some time apart' after over three years of dating, she says

A source from Rodriguez says the former MLB star and fitness influencer have actually been apart for two months already

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend told TMZ that the two are "currently taking some time apart."

The 14-time All-Star and fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordiero went public with their relationship in 2023 shortly after Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ended their engagement.

"There continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here," Cordiero told TMZ.

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A-Rod and girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordiero, are said to be taking time apart. (Alex Rodriguez/Instagram)

"I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there. Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved especially our daughters and loved ones I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves."

TMZ cited a source from Rodriguez who said the two have actually been apart for two months, although Rodriguez did like one of her recent Instagram posts from May 6. The two still follow each other on Instagram.

A-Rod and girlfriend flexing

Cordiero is a fitness influencer with several thousands of followers on social media. (Alex Rodriguez/Instagram)

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Rodriguez's last post with Cordiero was back on Valentine's Day, which is also her birthday.

"My ride or die, thank you for making me smile every day," Rodriguez said in the caption.

Rodriguez has two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. The couple recently spent time together to celebrate their youngest daughter's high school graduation.

Rodriguez was the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft and hit 696 home runs during his career with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez standing on the field at Yankee Stadium

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands on the field at Yankee Stadium during the MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees. (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports)

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However, his ties to performance-enhancing drugs have kept him from being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He served the longest PED suspension in the history of the sport, missing the entire 2014 season.

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