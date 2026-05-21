Alexi Lalas doesn't want to hear about Team USA pressure during home World Cup: 'Cry me a river'

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Alexi Lalas’ first FIFA World Cup was in 1994, which was also the last time the biggest tournament in soccer was played in the United States.

So, 32 years later, he’s the right person to talk to about what the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT) will be going through come June 12, when they begin their World Cup schedule against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Lalas, though, didn’t mince his words when discussing his expectations for the USMNT during Fox Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Media Day in New York City.

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"Cry me a river when it comes to the pressure. Bunch of whiners. If they’re whining about the pressure of playing in a World Cup, then they’ve already lost," he told the media in attendance.

If you listen to Lalas’ analysis on any given match day, words like that shouldn’t surprise you. However, Lalas’ blunt nature is because he believes this team is equipped with the talent and resources to do something special on home soil this time around.

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"Let me be a grumpy old man for a little bit," he added. "This is a generation that’s been given absolutely everything, both on and off the field in terms of resources, in terms of opportunities, in terms of pathways. I don’t think I’m being unrealistic, I don’t think I’m being unfair by saying that we should expect more from this group."

Lalas’ broadcast partner, Stu Holden, shares the same thoughts regarding the talent this USMNT will possess come next month.

"Look, this is a talented group of players playing in some of the biggest clubs that we have seen in history," Holden, who played for the U.S. during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. "On any given day in the Champions League on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re going to catch eight or nine U.S. players playing in those matches. We haven’t had that in our history.

"The hardest part to really quantify and analyze is how the team is going to lean into being the host. Do they crumble under the pressure, or do they thrive in it? Understand that this is a huge opportunity and responsibility, of course, but enjoy the moment. I think if the team can find a way to come together as individuals and play as a team, they can do something special.

"Legacies are defined in a World Cup, and this team will forever be looked upon and judged upon what happens this summer."

Holden went as far as to say it’s "absolutely paramount" that the U.S. wins its first match in Group D against Paraguay. And winning in the World Cup is something Carli Lloyd, who will be among those giving analysis for Fox Sports throughout the tournament, knows all too well.

Lloyd has two Women’s World Cup titles under her belt, and she is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the country. But she was candid about how important this tournament is for the U.S. men – a talented group that has the opportunity to become household names instead of those international stars coming over.

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"I think this group needs to do a good job of harnessing that pressure, thriving in that pressure, embracing that pressure. You talk to a lot of people here in America, ‘Name some soccer players.’ We got the Messis, the Ronaldos – let’s talk about some Americans," she said. "This is the opportunity for some U.S. players have this summer to emerge as stars. This is life-changing for Alexi in the World Cup, life-changing for me. This is a moment in time where we can start to talk about Weston McKennie. Christian Pulisic is a star, but let’s see some other stars. Let’s take some pride in this country this summer, and the players have to go out and play well and inspire. We’ve got to have more Americans talking about the American players instead of the players overseas. That’s the opportunity they have."

Lalas added: "We, as a nation, should expect more from these young men in terms of the talent that they have. And I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t believe they could live up to it. So, whatever pressure they feel…tough. There is nothing better playing in a World Cup than playing in a home World Cup."

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