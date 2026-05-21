Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford locks in extension with Rams worth up to $60M with incentives

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There was no doubt Matthew Stafford would be returning for the 2026 season after saying so during his 2025 MVP Award acceptance speech, but the Los Angeles Rams officially reached an agreement on an extension with their starting quarterback on Thursday.

Stafford and the Rams agreed to a one-year extension, the team announced on Thursday. The extension is worth $55 million, and it can go as high as $60 million with incentives, according to ESPN.

He now has two years and up to $105 million remaining on his contract with the Rams.

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Stafford had one more year remaining on his two-year, $84 million deal he signed with Los Angeles before the 2025 season, but inking this extension shows the 38-year-old’s desire to play past this upcoming campaign.

It’s clear Stafford still has more in the tank for his career after tallying 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns in his MVP season a year ago.

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This year, Stafford will turn 39 one week before Super Bowl LXI, which just so happens to be set for the Rams’ home stadium, SoFi Stadium. It’s also where Stafford helped deliver the Rams their most recent Super Bowl title during the 2021 season.

Stafford will be entering his 18th season in the NFL, his sixth with the Rams since he was traded by the Detroit Lions prior to the 2021 season.

Detroit made Stafford the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009, and he spent 12 years with the franchise before their blockbuster trade, which involved their current starting quarterback, Jared Goff.

And while Stafford is now set through the 2027 season, the Rams clearly thought about their quarterback future this offseason, adding Alabama’s Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick. It’s widely viewed that Simpson will learn behind Stafford, and ultimately become his successor.

Stafford’s mindset was clear for the 2026 season, telling everyone at the NFL Honors, "I’ll see you guys next year."

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But the future Hall of Famer seems to want another year added to that clock, focused on continuing his run with Rams head coach Sean McVay.