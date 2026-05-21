England World Cup Roster Update: Foden, Palmer, Macguire Out; Toney, Madueke In

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Ahead of England's official squad confirmation on May 22, a series of high-profile omissions have shocked the English football landscape.

Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden, Chelsea star Cole Palmer, Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, and veteran defender Harry Maguire have all been left out of the final 26-man roster traveling to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Conversely, Arsenal winger Noni Madueke, Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Newcastle defender Tino Livramento have secured their places on the final roster.

Final Roster Decision Looms

The exclusion of Palmer comes as a surprise to some after his standout performance during Euro 2024, where he scored in England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

Foden has provided 10 goals and seven assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for City this season, but has struggled to reach the form he hit in previous seasons for club and country.

Gibbs-White has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for Nottingham Forest, racking up 14 goals and four assists in 36 appearances.

Toney's last appearance for England came as a late substitute in a friendly loss to Senegal in June 2025. He was not included during the most recent England camp in March.

Mainoo played in both of England’s March friendlies, coming on as a sub against Uruguay and starting against Japan, his first appearances for the national team since 2024.

Madueke, 24, has made 41 appearances for Premier League champions Arsenal, but has not started their last three matches after Bukayo Saka’s return from injury.

He also appeared as a substitute against Uruguay, before being one of eight players to withdraw ahead of the second friendly against Japan.

Livramento made his England debut during the 2024 Nation League and has started the last five matches for the Three Lions.

Maguire 'Shocked and Gutted'

Macguire confirmed in a social media post Thursday that he is not part of Thomas Tuchel's roster for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, saying he was "shocked and gutted" by the decision.

Tuchel is set to confirm his squad on Friday.

Maguire helped England reach the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the final of the 2020 European Championship. He was also in the England team that reached the quarterfinals of the last World Cup in Qatar. Injury ruled him out of Euro 2024.

"I was confident I could've played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best," he said.

Maguire was handed his first call-up by Tuchel in March after helping revive United's season following the departure of former coach Ruben Amorim. Prior to that, he had been frozen out of the national team since September 2024.

Having been an integral part of former England manager Gareth Southgate’s team, Maguire has fallen behind players like Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa in recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.