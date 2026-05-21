Thunder star Jared McCain says he gets hate for painting his nails and doing TikTok dances online

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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain has a colorful personality and displays it on his hands.

McCain, 22, paints his nails in different colors with designs. He has also built a TikTok following of more than five million people, and two million followers on Instagram for his dance videos. Despite the online hate he gets, he says he is comfortable doing it.

"The painting of the nails, the TikTok (dances) and being able to do that, I definitely got hate for it," McCain told Andscape after the Thunder’s Game 2 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

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"But it wasn’t an in-your-face kind of thing because I started it during COVID. It’s something I like doing. But basketball has always been the main thing, and people try to deteriorate that and make it about other things."

McCain credited his parents and family for making him comfortable in his own skin.

"I’ve always been comfortable doing it and comfortable in my own skin. I credit my parents and my family for providing me that confidence."

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Whenever McCain posts on a platform, the comments are riddled with homophobic slurs and hateful remarks. However, the comments don’t seem to phase the former Duke star.

McCain, who was acquired by the Thunder in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, played a big role in the Thunder’s Game 2 win. McCain came off the bench and played 26 minutes, recording 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win.

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McCain has been a key part of the Thunder’s bench since arriving, as he averaged more than 10 points and two rebounds a game in 30 regular-season games with Oklahoma City.

The Thunder will be relying on McCain again in Game 3 to provide a spark off the bench against the Spurs on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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