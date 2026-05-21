WWE star accused of beating up man after allegedly being called out for 'aggressively kissing' woman: report

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Details in the arrest of Marcel Barthel, the WWE star known for his work as Ludwig Kaiser and El Grande Americano, came to light on Thursday hours after his arrest in Florida.

Barthel, 35, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge on Wednesday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and released on $1,000, according to online records.

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The incident occurred back in April as authorities said the alleged victim reported being attacked in an elevator of an apartment complex, FOX 35 Orlando reported, citing arrest records. The alleged victim told officials that Barthel and a woman followed him into an elevator and were "aggressively kissing" in an "uncontrollably intimate" manner.

The alleged victim told the couple to show "some manners" when Barthel was accused of hitting him and pushing him to the ground, according to authorities. An arrest warrant was later filed and Barthel turned himself in to police.

Fox News Digital reached out to WWE for comment.

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Barthel’s attorneys filed a motion Wednesday to allow the wrestler to travel outside the country for work purposes, according to multiple reports.

Barthel, who was born in Germany, joined the company in 2017 after time in Westside Xtreme Wrestling and Progress Wrestling. He was a part of the Imperium faction with Gunther as the leader and Fabian Aichner, who was later rebranded as Giovanni Vinci before he was released.

"Kaiser established himself as one of the German independent wrestling scene’s brightest prospects," his WWE profile read. "He joined the WWE Performance Center in summer 2017 and made his WWE Network debut a year later on NXT.

"Kaiser has since proven to be a true mat magician, as well as a no-nonsense competitor. With the posture of a steel pole and a facial expression that rarely deviates from the stern setting, Kaiser is practically unflappable — though on the rare occasion that he does lose his cool, he’s quick to let his opponents know by defiantly screaming ‘nein’ in their face. His ring excellence soon led to him aligning with the imposing Imperium faction with two NXT Tag Team Championship reigns under his belt."

He performed as Ludwig Kaiser before his character was repackaged as El Grande Americano when Chad Gable was injured. Since Gable returned, he was repackaged as the Original El Grande Americano and started to feud with Barthel’s El Grande Americano gimmick.

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Since then, he’s performed at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. El Grande Americano and Original El Grande Americano are set for an end to their heated rivalry with a mask vs. mask match at Noche de Los Grandes on May 30.