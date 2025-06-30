Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman hospitalized after suffering 'serious medical condition,' family says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ronnie Coleman, a bodybuilding legend who shares the all-time record with eight Mr. Olympia titles, was hospitalized over the weekend due to a "serious medical condition," his family said.

Coleman’s family released a statement on the Louisiana native’s Facebook page.

"We want to inform Ronnie’s fans, supporters, and the bodybuilding community that Ronnie Coleman was admitted to the hospital on this past Sunday morning due to a serious medical condition," the statement on Monday read. "He is currently receiving expert medical care and continues to show incredible strength and resilience.

"At this time, we are not sharing additional details, as the focus remains on Ronnie’s recovery and well-being. We kindly ask for your understanding and support in keeping the environment respectful and free of speculation."

Coleman first announced he was dealing with a health issue on Sunday, saying he was dealing with a "medical emergency" and it was going to preclude him from an event in the United Kingdom, according to the New York Post.

He told fans not to worry and said he was "in great hands."

Coleman’s family expressed optimism.

"Ronnie has always inspired the world with his toughness and heart, and we know he feels the love and energy being sent his way."

Coleman, 61, played college football at Grambling State under the legendary Eddie Robinson in the late 1980s. He started to pursue a career in bodybuilding in 1990.

He won 26 International Fitness and Bodybuilding titles. His eight Mr. Olympia victories all came consecutively, and he was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.