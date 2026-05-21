4 New Additions At The 2026 Wienie 500 — Including Commander In Beef Andy Richter

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It’s back!

The Wienie 500 is returning to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22. The second annual race is spicing up the competition with fun new features, including its very own grand marshal.

Here are four new additions to this year’s Wienie 500 race:

1. Andy Richter Named "Commander in Beef"

You’ve heard of Commander in Chief but what about Commander in Beef? Writer, actor and comedian Andy Richter will take on this brand-new role in this year’s race. The Commander in Beef will serve as the event's grand marshal, leaving Richter to lead all festivities like the pre-race activities and the Wiener Anthem.

2. Winner Takes Home First-Ever Borg-Wiener Trophy

The Oscar Mayer brand has teamed up with BorgWarner to create a new award, the Borg-Wiener Trophy. Engineered to replicate the iconic Indy 500 award, BorgWarner’s CEO Joe Fadool will present it to the winning team in Wiener's Circle on race day.

3. Coached By The Pros

Oscar Mayer is adding some serious horsepower to the track. INDYCAR drivers like Nolan Siegel, Scott McLaughlin and Sting Ray Rob will coach the Hotdoggers, offering pro tips as teams compete for the Borg-Wiener Trophy.

4. A New Dog Hits The Track

Earlier this year, Oscar Mayer handed the keys to fans with its first-ever "Pick Your Dog" bracket, letting America decide who would claim the coveted sixth spot after Sonoran Dog was removed from the competition because it just wasn't cutting the mustard. The results are in. And Corn Dog will take the track for the first time, repping America’s Dog and competing among the five other regional dogs.