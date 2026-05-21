College football player William Davis cause of death revealed: report

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William Davis, the football player for the Sam Houston State Bearkats who transferred to the school after playing one year with the West Virginia Mountaineers, reportedly died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia said it’s unclear whether it’s a homicide, and that the manner of Davis’ death is pending, according to TMZ.

Sam Houston State head coach Phil Longo released a statement on Sunday confirming the 22-year-old’s death.

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"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Will Davis," Longo said in a statement. "Will was a beloved member of our Bearkat football family here at Sam Houston who touched the lives of everyone he knew.

"Will was an upbeat, positive, passionate young man who will be sincerely missed. Tanya, the kids and I are praying for Will's family during this difficult time."

Davis began his college career at Virginia Union, playing 19 games and recording five interceptions and one touchdown. Following the 2024 season, he transferred to West Virginia and played in one game for them.

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Davis graduated from West Virginia with a Master of Science in sports management in 2025. He was set to compete for a roster spot at Sam Houston State, and said the campus felt like home.

"Sam Houston felt like home from the moment I first set foot on campus," he said, via Nilson Sports. "As a Virginia kid that had played every snap of football in my life within driving distance of home, it was important to me that I’d play somewhere where I fit seamlessly into the culture if I was going to be so distant geographically."

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"The ability to play for Coach Dovonte Edwards, someone with experience playing in the NFL that can show me the blueprint of what it looks like to become the type of player who can achieve success at the highest level, was a motivating factor for me as well."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

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