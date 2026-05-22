WNBA star Caitlin Clark set to publish children's book inspired by inscription in her childhood bedroom

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WNBA standout Caitlin Clark is taking her talents from the basketball court to the page.

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever guard unveiled the cover art of her upcoming children’s picture book, "EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams."

The book, which is scheduled for release in November, draws from Clark’s life — one she said is "like few others."

Clark also announced Thursday that pre-orders for the book are now available. "BIG NEWS! I wrote a picture book," she wrote on X. "Pre-order your copy."

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Random House Books will publish the project, which will feature illustrations by Adriana Predoi.

Clark noted she was inspired to create the book by a phrase displayed in her bedroom while she was growing up: "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA."

Clark also credited the people who supported her basketball journey as a source of inspiration for the project.

"Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who've supported me along the way," she said in a statement in late April.

WNBA SUPERSTAR CAITLIN CLARK WILL BE THE GRAND MARSHAL OF THIS YEAR'S INDIANAPOLIS 500

"I hope this book reminds kids that they're never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary."

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A string of injuries sidelined Clark in 2025, limiting the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader to 13 games in her second WNBA season. The injury woes last year included a groin strain followed by an ankle bone bruise.

Clark was active for four of the Fever’s first five games this season before becoming a late scratch Wednesday against the Portland Fire.

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