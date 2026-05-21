Titans Robert Saleh sparks nutritional value debate with seed oil ban in players team provided meals

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After a 3-14 finish in 2025, the Tennessee Titans pivoted to a major offseason shakeup.

Brian Callahan was dismissed six games into his second season as head coach. Robert Saleh left his defensive coordinator role with the San Francisco 49ers in January to replace Callahan.

In his second chance as an NFL head coach, Saleh will be tasked with guiding the development of Cam Ward, last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick. Ward threw 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a rookie.

Saleh’s first rookie camp with the Titans opened this week, but the new head coach said Thursday his focus extends beyond the white lines on the football turf.

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Seed oils will no longer be available inside the Titans’ training facility in Nashville, Saleh announced. The team’s nutrition staff is working closely with coaches and players during the transition.

The Titans could target common cooking oils such as canola and soybean for replacement with alternatives they believe may support player performance.

"One of the first things I think that we did here is get rid of all of the seed oils in the building, which I think the players appreciate. Ms. Amy [Adams Strunk, controlling owner] has allowed us to attack the budget and get the players a better variety," Saleh told reporters.

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"I’ve been in six different buildings, and I’d put this staff up there with the best of them. The product they put out in the cafeteria daily is outstanding."

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Saleh’s announcement ignited debate across the nutrition community, which remains split on the topic.

"There is abundant evidence suggesting that seed oils are not bad for you. If anything, they are good for you," said Matti Marklund, Ph.D., M.S.E., an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Marklund also argued seed oils "have been demonized based on misunderstandings of how they’re made and how the human body uses them, as well as their ubiquity in ultraprocessed foods."

The Titans open the regular season Sept. 13 by hosting the New York Jets, the team Saleh coached from 2021-24.

Historically, seed oils have not been directly tied to NFL drug policy violations, but players may still want to consider how certain oils are processed.

Hemp seed oil generally has been found to be free of cannabinoids and is unlikely to trigger a positive THC test. But unrefined hemp oils, hemp seed protein powders and products made with whole or crushed hemp seeds can contain trace THC metabolites. Elevated levels of those metabolites in an athlete’s system could potentially support a positive marijuana test result.

Hemp seed oil is commonly used in salad dressings or drizzled over finished dishes such as soups, roasted vegetables and pasta. It also can be added to cold dips and sauces or blended into mayonnaise and hummus.

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Poppy seed oil, which is sometimes used in muffins and bagels, also can contain trace amounts of morphine and codeine. Consuming high amounts of the oil could trigger a positive drug test, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

"Ingestion of poppy seeds containing morphine and codeine can yield positive opiate tests and mislead result interpretation in forensic and clinical settings. Multiple publications evaluated urine opiate concentrations following poppy seed ingestion," according to the NLM.

In 2016, the independent administrator of the NFL’s drug-testing program warned players against eating meat produced in China and Mexico over concerns about clenbuterol contamination. Clenbuterol is a stimulant associated with muscle growth and weight loss.

The substance is prohibited under the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. "Consuming large quantities of meat while visiting those particular countries may result in a positive test," the administrator’s memo said at the time.

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