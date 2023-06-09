Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Published

Blue Jays designate Anthony Bass for assignment ahead of Toronto’s Pride Weekend following controversy

Bass apologized after sharing a video endorsing the Target and Bud Light boycotts

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The Toronto Blue Jays announced just hours before Friday night's game against the Minnesota Twins and the start of their Pride Weekend celebration that pitcher Anthony Bass had been designated for assignment. 

The 35-year-old pitcher faced fierce backlash last week after he shared a video on social media encouraging Christians to join the boycotts against Target and Bud Light.

This is a breaking news story.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.