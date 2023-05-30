Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass appears to endorse Target, Bud Light boycotts

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass seemingly endorsed the massive boycotts against Target and Bud Light over the recent controversies surrounding their LGBTQ merchandising when he shared a video to social media that called on Christians to support the protests.

Bass, 35, shared a video to his Instagram Stories on Monday from a creator named Ryan Miller who called on Christians to join the boycotts after the retail giant faced massive backlash this month over its Pride Month collection, which followed Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney back in March.

"Here’s the reason biblically why I believe Christians ought to be boycotting Target and Bud Light and any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing," Miller said in the video.

"I think a lot of people make this into a political issue or they say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal? Is it really going to make that big of a difference if I’m shopping there or not shopping there?’ Here’s what the Bible says. It tells us what to do as Christians in Ephesians Chapter 5."

Miller went on to read the verse and claim that supporting those businesses results in taking "part in the darkness that they’re purveying" and "shoving into children’s faces."

Bass did not offer any commentary on the post.

The Blue Jays said in a statement to the Toronto Star that "individual player sentiments are not representative of the club’s beliefs."

"The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all," the statement continued. "The Blue Jays are proud to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month, including a special fourth annual Pride Weekend at the ballpark June 9 and 10, and demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark."

Both Target and Bud Light have seen significant losses over their recent marketing decisions.

Bass’ social media post follows comments from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw saying he disagreed with the organization’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence before the team’s Pride Night game on June 16.

"I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions," Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."