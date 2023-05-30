Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass appears to endorse Target, Bud Light boycotts

Bass shared the video to his Instagram Monday

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass seemingly endorsed the massive boycotts against Target and Bud Light over the recent controversies surrounding their LGBTQ merchandising when he shared a video to social media that called on Christians to support the protests. 

Bass, 35, shared a video to his Instagram Stories on Monday from a creator named Ryan Miller who called on Christians to join the boycotts after the retail giant faced massive backlash this month over its Pride Month collection, which followed Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney back in March.

Anthony Bass looks on field

Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of the game at Target Field on August 7, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Blue Jays defeated the Twins 3-2 in ten innings. (David Berding/Getty Images)

"Here’s the reason biblically why I believe Christians ought to be boycotting Target and Bud Light and any other corporation that’s pushing the things they’re pushing," Miller said in the video. 

"I think a lot of people make this into a political issue or they say, ‘Oh, what’s the big deal? Is it really going to make that big of a difference if I’m shopping there or not shopping there?’ Here’s what the Bible says. It tells us what to do as Christians in Ephesians Chapter 5." 

Miller went on to read the verse and claim that supporting those businesses results in taking "part in the darkness that they’re purveying" and "shoving into children’s faces." 

Bass did not offer any commentary on the post. 

Anthony Bass pitches

Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during game two of a doubleheader at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Oct. 5, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays said in a statement to the Toronto Star that "individual player sentiments are not representative of the club’s beliefs."

"The Blue Jays bring millions of fans together across Canada and are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming experience for all," the statement continued. "The Blue Jays are proud to celebrate LGBTQ2S+ Pride Month, including a special fourth annual Pride Weekend at the ballpark June 9 and 10, and demonstrations of allyship all month long around the ballpark."

Anthony Bass vs the Tigers

Anthony Bass #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Both Target and Bud Light have seen significant losses over their recent marketing decisions. 

Bass’ social media post follows comments from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw saying he disagreed with the organization’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence before the team’s Pride Night game on June 16. 

"I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions," Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. "It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with."

