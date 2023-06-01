Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Anthony Bass booed in first game since sharing video endorsing Target, Bud Light boycotts

Bass received jeers from his home crowd

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
In his first game since sharing videos that endorsed boycotts of Target and Bud Light, Anthony Bass was booed by his own home crowd.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher entered the game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the ninth with his team trailing, 4-2.

Bass, 35, shared a video to his Instagram Stories Monday from a creator named Ryan Miller, who called on Christians to join the boycotts after the retail giant faced massive backlash this month over its Pride Month collection.

That followed Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March.

Anthony Bass pitching

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass delivers a pitch in the ninth inning during a game against the Detroit Tigers April 11, 2023, at Rogers Centre in Toronto.  (Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Two days later, Bass apologized.

"I’ll make this quick," Bass said. "I recognize yesterday that I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that.

"I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday. I apologized with them and, as of right now, I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward.

"The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark, and we want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say."

Anthony Bass speaks to the press

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass gives a statement to the media ahead of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto May 30, 2023. (John Chidley-Hill/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Blue Jays issued a statement prior to Bass’ remarks saying "individual player sentiments are not representative of the club’s beliefs."

Anthony Bass vs the Tigers

Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during a game against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre April 11, 2023, in Toronto. (Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Perhaps fittingly, Bass warmed up while the CN Tower was lit in rainbow colors.

The team will host Pride Weekend June 9-10.

Bass tossed a scoreless ninth in the Jays' loss.