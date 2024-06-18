Bills become latest NFL franchise to support new LGBTQ+ flag football team: 'We are excited'

The Buffalo Bills announced plans to financially support the city's upcoming National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) chapter.

The organization expressed excitement about the NFL franchise's support. Buffalo is expected to be the 28th city that has a NGFFL team.

"We are thrilled to bring inclusive flag football to Buffalo with the support of the Buffalo Bills. This exciting addition joins 27 other cities, and over 4,000 players, including straight allies, in the National Gay Flag Football League," NGFFL Commissioner Joel Horton said in a statement.

Several other NFL teams have previously backed the NFFGL, including the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, New York Jets, Washington Commanders and others.

Horton also shared the league's mission.

"Our mission is to unite the community through the spirit of competition while celebrating our diversity. By fostering an environment where everyone is welcome, we aim to build a stronger, more inclusive Buffalo. Together, with the backing of the Buffalo Bills, we are creating a space where all individuals can participate, compete, and thrive," he said.

The NGFFL has been around for more than two decades. Details about the team that is set to soon begin competing in Buffalo are expected to be released at a later date.

Bills VP of Community Impact Michelle Roberts said the sponsorship affords the franchise an opportunity to expand the flag football league's community impact.

"We are excited to join the NFL and other Clubs across the league in their support of the NGFFL," Roberts said. "Through our sponsorship, we are looking forward to expanding the impact of the NGFFL in our community."

