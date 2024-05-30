NFL chooses Bears as next HBO 'Hard Knocks' team

If there wasn't a big enough spotlight on the Chicago Bears already heading into the 2024 NFL season, HBO's cameras will be heading to Bears training camp after they were chosen as the next "Hard Knocks" squad.

NFL and NFL Films chose the New York Jets last season as their hype train was in full force with Aaron Rodgers joining the squad via trade.

The Bears are in a similar situation this season after general manager Ryan Poles made the obvious choice of Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall to start a new era at quarterback.

Poles has given Williams plenty to work with. He drafted receiver Rome Odunze at No. 9 overall and brought in veteran Keenan Allen to go with D.J. Moore.

At tight end, Cole Kmet remains, and D'Andre Swift is the newest running back.

On defense, Poles was also proactive in keeping key players in place, including top cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who earned himself a lucrative contract extension. The Bears also added veteran safety Kevin Byard II, an All-Pro who fills a position of need.

Poles previously traded for defensive end Montez Sweat midway through the 2023 season and gave him an extension in the process. Sweat quickly acclimated with the Bears, totaling six sacks over 10 games.

After a 3-14 season two years ago, the Bears showed they were on the right path with an improved 7-10 record. They acquired the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, so the Panthers could take Alabama's Bryce Young first overall.

With an improved roster, Poles made the decision to trade his quarterback, Justin Fields, to the Pittsburgh Steelers to clear the way for Williams.

"Hard Knocks" will give an inside look at Williams' first taste of the NFL, especially in joint practices and preseason games when he goes against different defenses.

Williams' personality has been one of calmness and confidence throughout the draft process, and his time at USC showed how much of a competitor he is. The Heisman Trophy winner understands the expectations of being the top pick of the draft.

Bears fans are desperately hoping Williams is the truth, and the entire football world will make its judgments early on from what it sees on "Hard Knocks" this summer.

