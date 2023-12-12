Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Bill Belichick's Patriots future gets murkier amid NFL insider's latest report

The Patriots are 3-10

Ryan Morik
Published
The Bill Belichick rumors have some truth to them, one NFL insider said Monday.

The New England Patriots apparently made the decision to part ways with the legendary head coach after this season over a month ago, NBC Boston's Tom Curran said.

Rumors floated that Belichick could be fired if their game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany didn't go well.

Bill Belichick against Steelers

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Of course, that did not happen, but that 10-6 loss on Nov. 12 across the pond was apparently enough for the Pats to move on after this season.

"When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made," Curran.

The Pats, though, wanted to wait until after the season because "you don't fire Bill Belichick in the middle of the season."

Bill Belichick walks off the field

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers 6-0 at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was reported that Belichick and the Pats actually agreed to a contract extension, but Curran says that's only through next year. But it wouldn't be an "impediment" from them changing course.

It's been a rough go for the Pats, who have been officially eliminated from postseason contention and will miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Belichick has won six Super Bowls as their head coach since taking over at the beginning of the new millennium.

Bill Belichick strolls

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

New England benched Mac Jones, the 15th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, for Bailey Zappe, who earned a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday. But it was only their third win of the season.