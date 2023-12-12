Giants head coach slowing roll with Tommy Devito-Tom Brady comparisons: 'We're four games in'

Tommy Cutlets has taken the New York Giants and the football world by storm, but even Big Blue's head coach wants to slow the roll just a bit.

The G-Men won their third-straight game on Monday night, taking down the Green Bay Packers, 24-22, and it was Tommy DeVito once again playing lights out.

The undrafted rookie free agent completed 17 of his 21 passes for 158 yards while also rushing for 71 yards on his 10 carries, and is now 3-1 as their starter.

DeVito entered the season as the third-string quarterback but got his opportunity following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Now, 60% of the Giants' wins have come with the Cedar Grove, New Jersey, native as the starter.

It's not the first time that Brian Daboll has got an up-close look at a once-unknown becoming a household name. He was on the New England Patriots staff when they selected Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

A reporter reminded him of that on Tuesday morning, just hours after the Giants' win, but Daboll wasn't having it just yet.

"We're four games in," Daboll replied.

The reporter followed up by asking when Brady's teammates started to really believe in him — it's quite obvious the rest of the Giants have rallied around DeVito with their Italian hand-gestures.

But again Daboll played it all down.

"That’s a long time ago," Daboll said. "I’d just say every situation is different. I couldn’t probably give you the answer that you are looking for. I couldn’t give you a tangible story or anything like that. It was a different time, different players, different team, but obviously [Brady’s rise] is well-documented."

Monday night's win was DeVito's third-straight with a rating of over 100.0, and in the three wins, he's gone 52-for-72 passing (72.22%) for 595 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

New York is hanging on for a playoff spot, now just one game out. They face the fellow 5-8 New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

