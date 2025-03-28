Expand / Collapse search
Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson team up to mock Falcons over infamous Super Bowl loss

The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit to beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl eight years ago

By Chantz Martin
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

March 28 apparently represents more than the last Friday of the month for former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick

The six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots coach decided to use the day on the calendar to troll a team the Patriots defeated in the big game more than eight years ago. New England overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in the 2017 Super Bowl. 

At one point, the Patriots trailed the Falcons by a score of 28-3. Belichick referenced the long-running joke when he posed for a picture with Jordon Hudson.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium.  (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

In a photo posted to her Instagram Stories, Hudson wore a shirt that said, "Champions Super Bowl LI Falcons" as she stood next to Belichick in what appeared to be a hotel room.

"Happy 3-28 to those who celebrate," Hudson captioned the photo.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.  (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

In another Instagram Stories post from Hudson, she showed off a pair of keychains. 

"Live each day like it's 3-28," one of the keychains said, while the other displayed a screenshot of the score from the third quarter when the Patriots were behind by 25 points.

This is not the first time Hudson has taken a shot at the Falcons. She was photographed wearing the same shirt in New Orleans during last month's Super Bowl week. 

Many Patriots fans attempt to annually mock the Falcons over the infamous loss by reversing the numbers on the calendar. 

While it was long debated whether Belichick or Tom Brady was the key to the Patriots' run to six Super Bowl titles, the coach had little success without his star quarterback. 

Bill Belichick talks to reporters

Forrmer New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media at Gillette Stadium about his departure. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Belichick had a mostly unsuccessful coaching tenure during his time at the helm of the Cleveland Browns before he took the Patriots job. Brady left New England after the 2019 season and won his seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

The Patriots went 7-9 in their first season without Brady. While the Patriots made the playoffs in 2020, they failed to win a postseason game. New England missed the playoffs in 2022 and were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2023.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season. He failed to draw much interest from NFL teams who were looking for a new head coach at the time, but the Falcons did grant him an interview.

The team ultimately hired Raheem Morris. Belichick sat out of coaching last season, but he recently accepted the head coaching job at North Carolina.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.