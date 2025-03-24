Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Tom Brady

Tom Brady admits to 'tension' between himself, Bill Belichick toward end of Patriots tenure

Brady said he thought about free agency for a couple of years

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It may not surprise anybody, but Tom Brady has finally admitted that he and Bill Belichick weren't the best of buds ahead of his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, of course, spent the first 20 years of his illustrious 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Belichick was his coach.

The duo found massive amounts of success, winning six of their nine Super Bowls played in; but it's long been reported, and even said by owner Robert Kraft, that the two had some tension which eventually led to their divorce.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady and his coach

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick during warmups before the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In his most recent edition of his newsletter, Brady confirmed that to be the case, even admitting that his impending free agency was on his mind.

"It was a creeping decision that lived passively in the back of mind for [two to three] years. Until March of 2020 when a whirlwind of a few days made me realize that a decision was coming sooner rather than later," Brady wrote.

"After 20 years together, a natural tension had developed between where Coach Belichick and I were headed in our careers, and where the Patriots were moving as a franchise. It was the kind of tension that could only be resolved by some kind of split or one of us reassessing our priorities."

Brady and Belichick embrace

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hugs head coach Bill Belichick after winning the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 21, 2018. (Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

TRUMP PRAISES PATRICK MAHOMES' MOM, WIFE AFTER THEIR SUPPORT IN 2024 ELECTION

And that's exactly what happened. Brady went to Tampa, where he won his seventh and final Super Bowl.

The two appear to have made amends; Belichick was invited to Brady's roast and Patriots Hall of Fame induction. The two reportedly spoke about the open Las Vegas Raiders job (Brady owns a stake in the team) before they hired Pete Carroll, and Belichick eventually moved on to the University of North Carolina.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick shake hands

Tom Brady greets Bill Belichick on stage during Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for the former quarterback at Gillette Stadium, June 12, 2024, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They are undoubtedly the greatest quarterback-coach duo of all time, but even their success couldn't get them through the most difficult times; just a quick separation and time.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.