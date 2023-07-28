Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Big 12 has 2-word response to Colorado’s homecoming

Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Colorado Buffaloes' time in the Pac-12 conference will come to an end following the 2023-24 season as the school will head back to the conference they helped form. 

The Colorado Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution Thursday allowing CU to join the Big 12 conference starting in the 2024-25 academic year. 

The Colorado Buffaloes helmet on a football player

Colorado Buffaloes logo on a football helmet during a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats on Dec. 5, 2020, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. (Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Colorado, which joined the Pac-12 in 2011 after 15 years in the Big 12, becomes the latest school to jump ship from the Pac-12, with UCLA and USC scheduled to join the Big Ten in 2024. 

In response to the news, the Big 12 released a statement through Commissioner Brett Yomark

"They’re back," the statement said.

It’s just the latest move for the Big 12, which added four teams in July as the conference prepares for Texas and Oklahoma to depart for the SEC in 2024. 

UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU were welcomed on July 1, and the conference will play as a 14-team league for the 2023-2024 academic year. 

The Big 12 voted Wednesday to accept Colorado as a new member, according to ESPN. 

The Big 12 logo on goalposts

The Big 12 logo is seen on a goal post before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 4, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Baylor won 21-16. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

"After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving," Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George said in a joint statement. "The Big 12's national reach across three time zones as well as our shared creative vision for the future we feel makes it an excellent fit for CU Boulder, our students, faculty, and alumni."

"These decisions are never easy and we've valued our 12 years as proud members of the Pac-12 Conference. We look forward to achieving new goals while embarking on this exciting next era as members of the Big 12 Conference."

Pac 12 logo during title game

General view of action on the field with the mid-field logo during the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Utah Utes and the USC Trojans on Dec. 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since joining the Pac-12, the Colorado football program has just two winning seasons

"The Pac-12 is comprised of world-leading universities and athletic programs who share a commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, supporting student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence, and broad-based athletic success," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "We remain committed to our shared values and to continuing to invest in our student-athletes. Today’s decision by the University of Colorado has done nothing to disrupt that commitment. 

"We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth. Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.