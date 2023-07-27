Michigan State's Mel Tucker thinks Deion Sanders will be ‘wildly successful’ at Colorado

Deion Sanders’ roster overhaul at Colorado continues to be a topic of conversation in college football .

"Coach Prime" has leaned heavily on the transfer portal to infuse the roster with talent, with 50 players coming to Colorado via the transfer portal, according to the On3 Transfer Portal rankings.

At Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was asked about Sanders’ roster overhaul and the positives and negatives of one of the newer ways of building a roster.

CHARLOTTE'S BIFF POGGI GETS UPSET OVER LACK OF QUESTIONS AT MEDIA DAYS, BANGS HAND ON TABLE

"Prime has done a great job so far. I’m pulling for him and the Buffs to get that thing going again," Tucker said. "He’s got his own process that he’s following, obviously. And I think he’s going to be wildly successful there.

"The portal has been a benefit for us. We’ve used it to help upgrade our roster. We can fill some needs immediately. Some of the downside is that we all know there’s hundreds if not thousands of players that have entered the portal, haven’t found a home. And that’s disturbing. But for us, the portal is here, and we’re going to use it to benefit our program anyway that we can."

Tucker, who was head coach of the Buffaloes for one year before heading to Michigan State in 2020, is heading into his fourth year in East Lansing.

The Spartans have been active in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in 18 players, according to On3.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, no program has used the portal like Colorado, with Sanders completely flipping the roster after taking the job in December.

Sanders has benefited from an NCAA rule that stipulates first-year head coaches may cut players from a roster, though the university must honor the players' scholarships.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His methods have ruffled a few feathers, with Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi taking issues with how Sanders has used the rule.