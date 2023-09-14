Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl criticizes Iran's 'brutal' and extreme' terroristic regime

Auburn University head basketball coach Bruce Pearl voiced his displeasure with President Biden’s decision to released $6 billion to Iran in exchange for hostages, saying the world is now less safe because of the act.

That’s because he clearly feels that nations need to stand up to Iran’s terrorist regime.

Pearl was active on X, formerly Twitter, yet again on Thursday, this time criticizing Iran as well as those in power who don’t stand up to the "Islamic Republic" that oversees all aspects of Iranian life.

"We not alone in sending mixed messages to the world about how to deal with Irans brutal, extreme, terrorist regime," Pearl tweeted. "You don’t lay out a red carpet and invite them to this country to speak, pay ransom when they abduct our citizens and relieve sanctions so they can stay in power!"

Pearl added in a separate tweet: "Stand with the Iranian people by standing against its terrorist regime!"

Pearl, who has been leading the Tigers since the 2014-15 season, took to X earlier this week to express his opinion on the State Department’s announcement that five Iranians will be released by the U.S. as well as the $6 billion in seized oil sale revenue in exchange for five American citizens who have been imprisoned by Iran.

"The world just got even more dangerous by another pathetic, weak U.S. foreign policy decision," Pearl tweeted. "Rather than give Iran 6 Billion, I would give em a 6 days. Take another hostage and you get 6 hours. We just made Iran’s terrorist regime stronger! Free their people! Know your opponent!"

Pearl has never shied away from joining political discussion, which includes an issue he took with ABC News’ Robert Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine claims after the Democrat presidential candidate talked about his beliefs.

The deal with Iran creates a blanket waiver to transfer the $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of violating U.S. sanctions. None of the money will be going directly to Iran, and no U.S. taxpayer funds are being used in the deal.

National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said that Secretary Blinken undertook a procedural step last week "to ensure Iranian funds could move from one restricted account to another and remain restricted to humanitarian trade."

Congress was unaware that Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed off on the deal late last week until being notified on Monday, which was the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The United States views Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Pearl is set to begin his 20th season as Auburn’s head coach, where he already owns a 187-111 record in 298 games with the Tigers.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.