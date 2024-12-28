Athletics president Dave Kaval to resign after heading team's unpopular move to Las Vegas

Athletics president Dave Kaval is resigning after being the public face of the organization's move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Kaval, 49, served as the seventh president of the A’s in their 123-year history, and held the role for the past eight years.

"We are grateful for Dave’s contributions and leadership over the past eight years. He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment to the team," A’s owner John Fisher said in a statement.

"As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas."

Kaval will step down from the role on Dec. 31 to pursue new business opportunities in California. Sandy Dean will serve as the interim president, and a search to fill the full-time role will begin in 2025.

Dean is a long-time business partner of the Fisher family.

Kaval’s resignation comes after the team cleared its last major hurdles to get a stadium built in Las Vegas, despite the overwhelming opposition of the fanbase.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority approved lease, non-relocation and development documents earlier in December for the A’s to build a $1.75 billion stadium on the strip.

Groundbreaking will likely take place in the spring with the new stadium in Las Vegas being ready for the beginning of the 2028 season.

Kaval was unsuccessful in getting a stadium built in downtown Oakland. He then came to a deal to move the franchise out of the city, ending a run of 57 years with the team.

The A’s will play at least the next three seasons at a minor league ballpark in West Sacramento, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

