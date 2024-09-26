Fans throw objects, storm field during final A's game in Oakland

Some fans in Oakland wanted to have a lasting memory in the Bay Area.

The Athletics played their final game in Oakland Thursday with the team planning to call Sacramento home for three years while waiting on their big move to Las Vegas.

And fans got a little rowdy.

During the seventh inning, there were two separate delays in the same at-bat, one for a beer bottle thrown onto the field and another for a smoke bomb.

In the top of the ninth inning, a fan stormed the field, and other objects were thrown on the field.

The era ended on a high note, though, as the Athletics defeated the Texas Rangers, 3-2, in front of nearly 47,000 fans.

On Tuesday night, a pair of fans ripped seats right from the concrete at the ballpark but got caught trying to leave with them.

The A's are heading to Sacramento before moving to Las Vegas in 2028, but the stadium in Oakland will remain for the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship soccer league.

Athletics owner John Fisher wrote in a recent letter to fans it was his hope to keep the team in the Bay Area, but efforts were unsuccessful.

"The A's are part of the fabric of Oakland, the East Bay, and the entire Bay Area. When Lew Wolff and I bought the team in 2005, our dream was to win world championships and build a new ballpark in Oakland. Over the next 18 years, we did our very best to make that happen. We proposed and pursued five different locations in the Bay Area. And despite mutual and ongoing efforts to get a deal done for the Howard Terminal project, we came up short," the letter states.

"Only in 2021, after 16 years of working exclusively on developing a home in the Bay Area and faced with a binding MLB agreement to find a new home by 2024, did we begin to explore taking the team to Las Vegas."

The A's began play in Philadelphia in 1901 before moving to Kansas City before the 1955 season. The organization had called Oakland home since 1968.

The Warriors, Raiders and A's will all have left Oakland since 2020.

