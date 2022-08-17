Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Antonio Brown takes aim at Bucs' Tom Brady, trainer Alex Guerrero in latest Twitter rant

Brown has previously called out Brady and Guerrero on social media

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Antonio Brown fired off a series of tweets directed at former teammate Tom Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero Wednesday, seemingly taking issue with the veteran quarterback's extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Brown, an NFL free agent since walking off the field mid-game against the New York Jets last season, tweeted a cryptic message about Brady’s excused absence from the team. 

Brady will sit out until after the Bucs’ second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Aug. 20. 

Antonio Brown (81) and Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. 

Antonio Brown (81) and Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol," Brown’s post said. "Now u see the difference. Put that S--- on."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained last week that Brady’s absence was previously agreed upon so that Brady could take time ​​to "deal with some personal things." 

It’s unclear what the "difference" Brown was pointing to. But, after getting released by the Bucs following his Week 16 meltdown, Brown claimed former coach Bruce Arians made him play with an injured ankle and that Brady encouraged him to do the same, saying he would throw him the ball if he played.

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown (81) during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown (81) during the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brown also took a shot at Brady’s trainer in an early tweet Wednesday

"Alex Guerra You think i won’t have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me!" he wrote. "Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team was on offense against the New York Jets Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team was on offense against the New York Jets Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

In January, Brown released screenshots of messages between him and Guerrero, alleging that Guerrero had yet to repay money Brown gave him for working out.

Brown remains a free agent. But, in May, he took to Twitter to express his interest in retiring with the Pittsburgh Steelers.  

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com