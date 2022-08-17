Antonio Brown takes aim at Bucs' Tom Brady, trainer Alex Guerrero in latest Twitter rant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown fired off a series of tweets directed at former teammate Tom Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero Wednesday, seemingly taking issue with the veteran quarterback's extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown, an NFL free agent since walking off the field mid-game against the New York Jets last season, tweeted a cryptic message about Brady’s excused absence from the team .

Brady will sit out until after the Bucs’ second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Aug. 20.

"Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol," Brown’s post said. "Now u see the difference. Put that S--- on."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained last week that Brady’s absence was previously agreed upon so that Brady could take time ​​to "deal with some personal things."

It’s unclear what the "difference" Brown was pointing to. But, after getting released by the Bucs following his Week 16 meltdown, Brown claimed former coach Bruce Arians made him play with an injured ankle and that Brady encouraged him to do the same, saying he would throw him the ball if he played.

Brown also took a shot at Brady’s trainer in an early tweet Wednesday.

"Alex Guerra You think i won’t have smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me!" he wrote. "Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too."

In January, Brown released screenshots of messages between him and Guerrero, alleging that Guerrero had yet to repay money Brown gave him for working out.

Brown remains a free agent. But, in May, he took to Twitter to express his interest in retiring with the Pittsburgh Steelers.