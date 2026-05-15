New Zealand rugby league player dead at 30 after suffering 'unsurvivable' injury in season opener

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A New Zealand rugby player died Tuesday after suffering "unsurvivable" injuries during his team’s season opener, the club confirmed. He was 30.

Glenora Rugby League Football Club Chairwoman Janet Hunt confirmed the death of Eugene Hanna in a post on Facebook. According to Hunt’s statement, Hanna was gravely injured during a game against the Te Atatu Roosters.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our members of the passing of Eugene Hanna on Tuesday. Eugene was a valued player in our Premier Reserves squad and although a new Bears member had good friends within the club," Hunt’s statement began.

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"Eugene sustained an injury in the team's first game of the season against Te Atatu which was tragically unsurvivable. Glenora Bears would like to extend its gratitude to the Te Atatu Roosters members who helped at the scene, the attending paramedics and Auckland Hospital for their care these last two weeks."

The Roosters also released a statement extending condolences to the club.

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While no other details surrounding the circumstances of Hanna’s death were immediately known, the New Zealand Rugby League did issue a statement Thursday warning of the dangers of head injuries and the importance of concussion protocols.

"NRZL places the utmost importance on player safety and welfare and work hard to prevent such tragic outcomes. We have rigorous head injury and concussion protocols in place and work with our rugby league community to ensure appropriate resources and education are provided year-round.

"We urge anyone who sustains a head injury or experiences any symptoms to follow the guidelines in place, seek the appropriate medical advice and treatment, and only return to play when advised and appropriate."

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Several clubs issued statements showing an outpouring of support following Hanna’s death, including the Renegades FC of the New Zealand Christian Football League, where Hanna previously played.