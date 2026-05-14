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All Elite Wrestling

AEW champ Kevin Knight gushes about tag team partner 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

Bailey declared his intentions after picking up his third straight win on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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AEW's Kevin Knight hypes up tag partner 'Speedball' Mike Bailey Video

AEW's Kevin Knight hypes up tag partner 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

All Elite Wrestling's Kevin Knight talks to Fox News Digital about his tag team partner 'Speedball' Mike Bailey.

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The tag team duo known as Jet Speed had a big night on All Elite Wrestling (AEW)’s "Dynamite" on Wednesday night.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey squashed Westbrook with relative ease to pick up his third win in three shows on AEW. Meanwhile, Kevin Knight successfully defended his TNT Championship against a returning Brian Cage.

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Kevin Knight entering the wrestling ring at National Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo

Kevin Knight enters the ring during New Japan Pro-Wrestling at National Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo on May 17, 2025. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Afterward, Knight expressed his support in Bailey’s own pursuit of some gold. Bailey made it clear he was going after the AEW World Championship next. Darby Allin, the current title holder, defended it against Konosuke Takeshita as he gears up for a hair vs. title match against Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Knight gushed about his tag team partner.

"Man, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey is a savant – a wrestling savant. He’s been wrestling for almost longer than I’ve been alive," Knight said. "He’s been in every single situation that you can think of. He’s wrestled thousands of times. He watches wrestling all the time. He talks about wrestling all the time. He knows how to put everybody in the right place to get the best reaction from the crowd.

Mike Bailey entering the wrestling ring at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo

Mike Bailey enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. Final at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo on May 28, 2023. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

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"So, the fact that I got somebody like that on my side … and he kicks extremely hard. So, I think he’s extremely smart and I don’t have to feel those kicks, it’s a great combination for me. So, it’s no complaints from me."

Knight shared some of the wisdom that Bailey has imparted on him through the years.

"The No. 1 thing is don’t over think it. Don’t over think it and do what you do," Knight said. "Like, as simple as that sounds, that’s literally the advice that he gives you. And you just take that and go, ‘OK, don’t over think it and just do what you do.’ And you just go out there and do what you do and you come to the back and everybody’s happy and you just get ready for the next one."

Both men have crushed it since joining AEW.

Mike Bailey entering the wrestling ring at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo

Mike Bailey enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. Final at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo on May 28, 2023. (Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

The two have been two-thirds of the AEW trios championship twice. They won the belts with "Hangman" Adam Page and then again with legendary Lucha Libre competitor Místico.

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The ceiling is high for both competitors as they each look for more singles gold.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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