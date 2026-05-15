Baseball fan hospitalized after falling into visiting bullpen during White Sox-Royals game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A scary moment occurred at Wednesday's Chicago White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals after a fan was hospitalized following a fall into the visiting bullpen.

Kansas City had runners on first and second with none out in the fourth inning when the game was briefly delayed while workers attended to the fallen fan. It appeared stadium workers used a stretcher to transport the fan out of the bullpen area beyond the wall.

The White Sox released a statement saying the fan appeared to be headed in the right direction from a recovery standpoint.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We reached out to the fan to check on his well-being, and his friend was able share a positive report," the team said before Thursday's series finale against the Royals. "The entire White Sox organization and clubhouse are wishing him a speedy recovery."

Wide-angle video from MLB.com Research shows the fan fell over a roughly 3-foot-high barrier from the front row of Section 105 in the South Side ballpark's right-field seats and into the bullpen.

The video shows the fan rising to his feet as Chicago second baseman Chase Meidroth hits a run-scoring sacrifice fly to Royals center fielder Lane Thomas for the first out in the bottom of the third inning.

The fan continued over the barrier, fell in front of a red ad for a local butcher shop and landed in an area covered by grass and dirt at the west end of the bullpen.

SHOHEI OHTANI MAKING UP FOR STRUGGLES AT PLATE AFTER LOWERING LEAGUE-LEADING ERA TO 0.82

The bullpen is located behind the stadium's right-field wall and in front of Sections 104 and 105.

The base of the barrier is concrete, rising about 10 to 12 inches, topped by a metal fence that is roughly 2 feet high. The front row of seats is about 3 feet behind the fence.

The Royals relievers moved into a far corner of the bullpen after the fan fell.

A similar incident occurred last year at a Pittsburgh Pirates game when a fan fell over the wall and nearly 20 feet onto the outfield warning track.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kavan Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital’s trauma unit after the accident, where he was in critical condition. Players were visibly shaken, as were many in the stands, as medical staff from both teams and EMS placed him on a stretcher and carted him off the field.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.