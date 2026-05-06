2026 NFL Schedule Release: All 32 Hype Videos in One Place

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When NFL schedule release day arrives, everyone gets excited to see who their favorite team is playing in the upcoming year. But what's become just as anticipated is the videos the teams release to announce them, and the social media teams around the NFL brought the heat this year.

The Los Angeles Chargers had another classic release video, drawing inspiration from the video game Halo. The New York Giants used quarterback Jameis Winston — or "Winston van Goh" — to help share who they'll face this season.

So, now that the NFL schedule has arrived, let's take a look at how all 32 teams unveiled their schedules for the upcoming year.

So here's a look at schedule release videos for each NFL team.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks



