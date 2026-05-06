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NFL

2026 NFL Schedule Release: All 32 Hype Videos in One Place

FOX Sports
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When NFL schedule release day arrives, everyone gets excited to see who their favorite team is playing in the upcoming year. But what's become just as anticipated is the videos the teams release to announce them, and the social media teams around the NFL brought the heat this year.  

The Los Angeles Chargers had another classic release video, drawing inspiration from the video game Halo. The New York Giants used quarterback Jameis Winston — or "Winston van Goh" — to help share who they'll face this season.

So, now that the NFL schedule has arrived, let's take a look at how all 32 teams unveiled their schedules for the upcoming year.

So here's a look at schedule release videos for each NFL team.

AFC East

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Buffalo Bills

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Miami Dolphins

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New England Patriots

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New York Jets

AFC North

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Baltimore Ravens

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Cincinnati Bengals

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Cleveland Browns

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Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

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Houston Texans

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Indianapolis Colts

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Jacksonville Jaguars

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Tennessee Titans

AFC West

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Denver Broncos

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Kansas City Chiefs

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Las Vegas Raiders

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Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

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Dallas Cowboys

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New York Giants

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Philadelphia Eagles

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Washington Commanders

NFC North

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Chicago Bears

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Detroit Lions

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Green Bay Packers

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Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

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Atlanta Falcons

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Carolina Panthers

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New Orleans Saints

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

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Arizona Cardinals

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Los Angeles Rams

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San Francisco 49ers

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Seattle Seahawks


 

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