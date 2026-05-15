Mariners' Cal Raleigh lands on injured list for first time in career as nightmare season continues

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Last season, Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh had a season people dream of. No one is dreaming of having Raleigh’s season this year.

The 29-year-old’s nightmarish 2026 campaign continued Thursday when the Mariners placed Raleigh on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Raleigh left the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday after appearing to aggravate an injury on his right side.

Raleigh snapped the longest hitless streak in the major leagues during the team’s 10-2 win over the Astors on Tuesday, breaking out of an 0-38 slump with a pair of singles.

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It is the first IL stint of Raleigh’s six-year career. Raleigh missed three games from May 2 to May 4 with soreness in his right side.

Last season, Raleigh hit .247 with 60 home runs and 125 RBI in 159 games. He broke Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez’s record of 48 for most home runs by a catcher in a single season.

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Raleigh broke New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle’s record of 55 for most home runs in a season by a switch-hitter. He also set the Mariners’ franchise record for most homers in a season, passing Ken Griffey Jr.’s previous record of 56.

This season has been a much different story.

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In 41 games this season, Raleigh is hitting .161 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, four doubles, 18 walks and 16 runs. His .161 batting average is second-lowest in the majors among hitters with enough at-bats to qualify. Only Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins (.150) has a lower average.

To fill Raleigh's spot on the active roster, the Mariners recalled catcher Jhonny Pereda from Triple-A Tacoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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