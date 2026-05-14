Cedric Alexander becomes new TNA X Division champion, crushing Leon Slater's history-making attempt

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All eyes were on the Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) X Division Championship on Thursday night as Leon Slater looked to retain the title over Cedric Alexander and solidify himself as the longest-reigning X Division champion in the company’s history.

Slater knew a legacy was on the line as he looked to break a record set by Austin Aries. But he needed to pin Alexander twice in one match to retain the title. It was a steep mountain to climb as Alexander had been just as dangerous since he entered the company.

The match started off hot with Slater and Alexander trading blows to begin the match. But a quick-thinking Slater rolled up Alexander quickly for the first fall.

Alexander was able to go on offense from there. He hit a nasty German suplex on the outside of the ring. He continued to work on Slater’s tweaked neck. He later hit a Lumbar Check to tie the match at 1-1.

Slater went deep into his bag. He hit an avalanche Styles Clash, which could have kept anyone else down. However, Alexander kicked out. Alexander was able to counter Slater’s high-flying abilities just for a moment and knocked him back out of the ring.

Alexander sent Slater into the steel steps, leaving him busted open. Alexander declared that he would be the "greatest" X Division champion. One brainbuster later, Alexander tried to pin Slater, but couldn’t get him down.

Alexander hit a Lumbar Check again, but Slater kicked out. Slater mustered up the last ounce of energy. A tilt-a-whirl slam set Alexander up for a swanton 450. Slater missed and Alexander hit another Lumbar Check, and then again.

Alexander pinned Slater for the win, completely shocking the fans in Sacramento, California. It will be the first reign for Alexander and his first title of any kind in TNA.

Alexander is a reminder, at least for TNA, that "The System always wins."

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Fabian Aichner appears

Moments before TNA went off the air, the lights went out in the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Emerging from the darkness was Fabian Aichner.

Aichner stared down Alexander and appeared to name himself the next challenger for the X Division Championship. Aichner, known as Giovanni Vinci for much of his run in WWE, hadn’t really been seen or heard from in months since his departure from WWE.

Aichner wrestled under his real name for a stint in WWE before he came back as Vinci in June 22. He was with WWE until 2025. He was a two-time NXT tag team champion and an Evolve champion before it became a WWE brand.

Eric Young earns future shot at TNA World Championship

Eric Young outlasted nine other men in an over-the-top battle royal and earned a shot at Mike Santana’s TNA World Championship to start the show.

The match came down to him and Elijah after the latter was able to toss members of The System out of the ring while also avoiding Frankie Kazarian trying to get back into the match following his own elimination.

Young and Elijah came to blows on the apron, knowing that as soon as their feet touch the ground, they would be eliminated. Young grabbed onto Elijah’s hair to try to hang onto the moment. Elijah broke away with Young’s back turned to him. Elijah, however, didn’t account for his wide stance.

The TNA original kicked Elijah in the groin and pushed him down to the ground. Young won the match and received a shot to win the TNA World Championship in the future.

He also made clear that Santana was next on his list of people to wipe out as he did to Joe Hendry, EC3 and Ricky Sosa in weeks past.

"Mike Santana, you’re gone next," he declared.

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Mike Santana learns his next opponent

Mike Santana came out to address the crowd and praised Young for his efforts to help build TNA from the ground up.

"You better be coming with something different because while you may be someone who helped build this place, when it comes to the new era of TNA on AMC, I’m the guy. I’m the man. I’m the one who holds down the fort week after week as your TNA world champion."

While Young might have earned a title shot, Daria Rae came out and revealed to the crowd that Steve Maclin was cleared to return to action following an injury at the hands of Santana.

Maclin will get a shot at Santana’s TNA World Championship next week on "Impact."

Santino Marella also came out during the segment after he was "suspended." He revealed that Indi Harwell re-signed with TNA.

Lei Ying Lee, Xia Brookside rivalry heats up

Lei Ying Lee brought the TNA Knockouts Championship back home last week with a win over Arianna Grace. She addressed the crowd before being interrupted by her former best friend, Xia Brookside.

In all black, Brookside claimed she was already in Lei’s head.

"You’re such a fraud. I’ve destroyed you mentally, I’ve destroyed you emotionally, I’ve destroyed you physically, and that title will be around my waist."

Both competitors tossed expletives at each other before the segment was over. But Brookside made clear that she had her eyes on the title.

AJ Francis prevails over KC Navarro

A.J. Francis told Fox News Digital before the SacTown Street Fight on "Impact" that he was going to bring the pain to Navarro.

While wearing "Show Stealer" across his back, Francis did just that. Francis took some punishment from Navarro – a few shots from a baseball bat and a drop kick with a trash can.

Francis was able to turn the tide for a few moments, using the baseball bat to his advantage. But Navarro dug deep. He aligned six chairs in the ring, hoping to splash Francis through it. Instead, Francis countered and attempted an avalanche Down Payment. Somehow, Navarro countered with a cutter as both men crashed through the sea of chairs.

It looked like it could’ve been it. Navarro went for the pin, but only got a two count.

Francis turned on the heat from there. He got ahold of Navarro and hit a Down Payment through tables lined up on the outside of the ring.

He rolled Navarro back into the ring and picked up the pinfall victory.

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"Impact" match results

Eric Young wins the 10-man battle royal to earn a shot at the TNA World Championship.

A.J. Francis def. KC Navarro in a SacTown Street Fight.

Rosemary and Allie def. Veronica Crawford and Mila Moore

Cedric Alexander def. Leon Slater to win the X Division Championship.