'Bobby Rahal: True American Racer' Indy 500 Doc Trailer Drops Ahead of Premiere

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The Indianapolis 500 might have been changed forever by one man, a reminder that it takes more than talent to become a legend.

It also takes overcoming adversity, and that is exactly what Bobby Rahal did at the 1986 Indy 500. He not only won the race but delivered a career-defining finish with a late pass for the lead against Kevin Cogan. And his mark on Indy 500 and INDYCAR history is chronicled in a new documentary titled "Bobby Rahal: True American Racer," produced by FOX Sports, Big Machine Racing Productions and Chassy Media.

The victory served as an emotional tribute to car owner Jim Trueman, who was battling cancer and died just days later.

"The 1986 Indy 500 altered the course of my life forever," Rahal said in the trailer, which dropped Tuesday ahead of its May 8 premiere.

After winning, Rahal cemented his legacy as a CART star by capturing two more championships in 1987 and 1992 before retiring in 1998 with 24 career wins. He later became a successful team owner, forming Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and winning once again, but as an owner.

Rahal’s impact on the Indy 500 extends beyond his 1986 victory, as he helped shape the modern era of INDYCAR through both his success as a driver and his leadership as an owner.

He continues that legacy to this day with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, the team he co-founded, which remains a consistent presence at the Brickyard. His son, Graham Rahal, carries the family name forward this year, driving the No. 15 Honda for the organization.

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The documentary will premiere on May 8 on FOX at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will also highlight the emotional stakes of the 1986 race, the deep bond between Rahal and Trueman and the strategy behind one of the most famous restarts in Indy history.

Alongside Rahal, the documentary features Al Unser Jr., Brian Redman and Bryan Herta, with Trueman appearing via archival footage. Together, they reconstruct the defining moments and emotional weight of one of INDYCAR's most iconic races.

The 110th running of the Indy 500 takes place May 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.