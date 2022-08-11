Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Bucs' Tom Brady to miss several days to 'deal with some personal things,' Todd Bowles says

Brady was absent from two practices last week

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady’s absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this week comes as no surprise to the team, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. 

Bowles explained that the veteran quarterback would be absent from the team through the Bucs’ second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug.20 as he takes time to "deal with some personal things." 

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and running back Leonard Fournette participate in training camp on July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and running back Leonard Fournette participate in training camp on July 30, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA Today Sports)

"This is something we talked about before training camp started," Bowles said. "We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games.

DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA TALKS TOM BRADY-LINKED NFL PROBE: ‘I THINK THE TEAM IS ALL IN WITH ME’ 

He continued: "He didn't want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask], as well as [Ryan Griffin] going into these next two games, knowing it's something he needs to handle."

When pressed further if it was a matter of health, Bowles said it was a "personal issue." 

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady works out at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida, on July 28, 2022.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady works out at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Florida, on July 28, 2022. (Kim Klement-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bucs general manager Jason Licht told WDAE on Thursday that Brady would be ready to go for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He'll be ready," he said with a smirk. "We're not at all concerned about that."

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers calls out instructions against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers calls out instructions against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Brady’s lengthy absence follows two missed practices last week – one on his birthday and another on Friday, with reports citing "a personal matter" as the reason.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com