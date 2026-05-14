Wisconsin senator says 'enough is enough' after NFL puts Packers holiday game behind Netflix paywall

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After the National Football League announced its inaugural Thanksgiving Eve game, a U.S. senator was not pleased.

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will face off in Inglewood, California, on Thanksgiving Eve, and the game is set to be broadcast exclusively on Netflix.

That, of course, requires a paid subscription, which is unacceptable for Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.).

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Baldwin last month introduced a bill that would give fans free live broadcasts of their home state's professional sports teams. Shortly after the NFL's announcement, she ripped them.

"As the cost of just about everything continues to rise, the NFL is once again asking Wisconsinites to spend their hard-earned money on another streaming service. Enough is enough," Baldwin said in a statement. "My For the Fans Act would stop this exact scenario and prevent Wisconsin families from being forced to pay for Netflix just to watch the Packers play this Thanksgiving."

Games played on other streaming sites, or even the NFL Network, have been made available to fans on local television, but Netflix remains an exception.

NFL ANNOUNCES THAT INAUGURAL THANKSGIVING EVE GAME BETWEEN PACKERS AND RAMS WILL BE STREAMED ON NETFLIX

A few years ago, the NFL realized Black Friday could be an option for fans to gather around their televisions, and it found another as hometown bars will be packed the night before the big holiday.

The NFL has dipped its toe into holidays , also becoming the new king of Christmas.

Netflix holds the rights to five NFL games in 2026, including the league’s first-ever game in Australia. The streaming service will have five regular-season games as well as the NFL Honors through 2029. It had been carrying two games on Christmas Day since 2024.

While Netflix's push into live sports has drawn some criticism, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said the strategy is not aimed at securing full-season rights packages for any sports league.

"We’re not bidding on whole season of sports, including the NFL," Sarandos told FOX Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday. So far, Sarandos' comments have held true with Netflix prioritizing marquee events, including Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and the New York Yankees' opening-day shutout of the San Francisco Giants.

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However, federal scrutiny into sports fragmentation has brought the topic of live sports on streaming services to the forefront.

Fox News' Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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