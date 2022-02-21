Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Antonio Brown takes shots at Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Bucs in latest social media post

Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly two months ago

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly two months ago, but the former All-Pro wide receiver is still taking shots at the organization, head coach Bruce Arians and former quarterback Tom Brady on his social media account.

On Monday, Brown posted an image of what appears to be an MRI or X-ray of his injured ankle, and he decided to rip into the Bucs, the coach and future Hall of Fame quarterback along the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Antonio Brown #81 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown  during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. 

Antonio Brown #81 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown  during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers," Brown wrote. "Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt. Tom [Brady] said he would throw it if I came to play hurt. I came. He didn’t throw it. Imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied too (sic). Coach said if I couldn’t run on this get the f–k out of here. F–k all you MF. Still caint (sic) stop me @nfl."

Since Brown was cut by the Bucs, the drama has yet to go away.

Brown insisted that Arians made him play with an injured ankle, but the coach denied his accusations. Arians also claimed that his outburst came about because he wasn’t getting the football in the game against the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) celebrate a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN HAS 'POTENTIAL' TO SURPASS JIM KELLY AS GREATEST QB IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, FORMER PLAYER SAYS

In late January, Brown said on the "Full Send Podcast" that Brady was only his friend because he’s good at playing football.

"To me, a friend is someone who's got your back," Brown said at the time. "Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is."

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts with Antonio Brown #81 during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown also wondered why he wasn’t getting paid more money from the Bucs if Brady was truly trying to help him thrive with the organization. He also accused the Bucs of offering him $200,000 to get mental health treatment. 

Brown’s future in the NFL remains unclear. He was last seen at the Super Bowl with Kanye West, with whom he is partnering to launch Donda Sports Brand.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova