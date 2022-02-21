Antonio Brown takes shots at Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Bucs in latest social media post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly two months ago, but the former All-Pro wide receiver is still taking shots at the organization, head coach Bruce Arians and former quarterback Tom Brady on his social media account.

On Monday, Brown posted an image of what appears to be an MRI or X-ray of his injured ankle, and he decided to rip into the Bucs, the coach and future Hall of Fame quarterback along the way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers," Brown wrote. "Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt. Tom [Brady] said he would throw it if I came to play hurt. I came. He didn’t throw it. Imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied too (sic). Coach said if I couldn’t run on this get the f–k out of here. F–k all you MF. Still caint (sic) stop me @nfl."

Since Brown was cut by the Bucs, the drama has yet to go away.

Brown insisted that Arians made him play with an injured ankle, but the coach denied his accusations. Arians also claimed that his outburst came about because he wasn’t getting the football in the game against the New York Jets.

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN HAS 'POTENTIAL' TO SURPASS JIM KELLY AS GREATEST QB IN FRANCHISE HISTORY, FORMER PLAYER SAYS

In late January, Brown said on the " Full Send Podcast " that Brady was only his friend because he’s good at playing football.

"To me, a friend is someone who's got your back," Brown said at the time. "Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown also wondered why he wasn’t getting paid more money from the Bucs if Brady was truly trying to help him thrive with the organization. He also accused the Bucs of offering him $200,000 to get mental health treatment.

Brown’s future in the NFL remains unclear. He was last seen at the Super Bowl with Kanye West, with whom he is partnering to launch Donda Sports Brand.