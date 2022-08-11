Antonio Brown fools social media after sharing spoof quote revealing 'biggest regret'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown shared his "biggest regret" on social media Thursday, but the outlandish statement wasn't exactly his.

The former longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wideout, who infamously walked off the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, last season while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , posted what appeared to be a fabricated quote from a parody account on Instagram quoting Brown’s "biggest regret" as not being able to see himself play football live.

"My biggest regret in my career doesn’t involve calling my GM a ‘cracker,’ or showing up to Raiders camp late in a hot air balloon with frozen feet, or throwing rocks at that UPS driver, and it definitely doesn’t involve taking my shirt off and doing a victory lap around the Jets stadium mid game while throwing up deuces," the spoof quote stated.

"My biggest regret is that I’ll never get to see me, Antonio Brown, play a game live. Sure, I can watch the game afterwards, but I can’t imagine what that was like for you all to see something like that. Like watching the Beatles or Jesus perform at Red Rocks."

Brown shared the meme, which appeared to have been posted earlier this week, in a tweet that said "Sincerely AB."

Brown remains a free agent. In May, he took to Twitter to say, "Just wanna retire a Steeler."

Brown spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Steelers after getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro totaled 837 catches for 11,207 and 74 touchdowns during his career in Pittsburgh.

While his on-the-field production was outstanding, Brown was traded in 2019 to the then-Oakland Raiders due to a deteriorating relationship between him and the Steelers.

Similarly, he was released by the Raiders before the start of the season over clashes with the organization. Brown signed a contract that same day to join the New England Patriots , only to be cut after one game.

He then followed quarterback Tom Brady to the Bucs, but was released the following season after his mid-game tantrum at MetLife Stadium in January.