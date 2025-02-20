Angel Reese reacts to passenger payout offer following plane crash: 'Wait that's it?'

Passengers on board Delta Air Lines Flight 4819 endured a harrowing landing experience in Toronto. The 76 passengers were left hanging upside down in their seats after the aircraft flipped over upon landing.

Four crew members were also aboard the plane at the time of the crash. All 80 individuals survived, with 21 passengers receiving treatment at a hospital. Every passenger transported to the hospital has since been released, the airline confirmed.

The Atlanta-based airline responded to the event by offering each impacted passenger a $30,000 payout. But, the five-figure sum fell short in the eyes of WNBA star Angel Reese.

"wait that’s it? YEAH NO," Reese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Reese's comments sparked a fury of reactions across social media, with some calling on the airline to do more for the passengers.

If every passenger decided to take the offer, Delta would be responsible for an approximate $2.3 million total payout. The airline did note that the offer came with "no strings attached."

"Delta Care Team representatives are telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect their rights," an airline spokesperson said. How passengers would actually receive the compensation remains unclear.

The incident in Toronto is one of several recent aviation disasters.

A military Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines-affiliated commercial flight in midair just outside Washington, D.C. on Jan. 29, leaving 67 people dead. The flight departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was arriving at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

In late January, a twin-engine medevac jet crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood. The plane was carrying a child patient and her mother. Seven people died as a result of the crash, including one person who was inside a vehicle on the ground.

